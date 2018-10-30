This new home goods store is open at Tanger Outlets

Carolina Pottery, a home decor store, is now open at its new location.

Located at Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501, the store has 53,000-square-feet and is holding a grand opening sale from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The store was originally located at 1403 North Kings Highway, at the former Kmart location.

Carolina Pottery is a family owned business that was started in 1983. Other stores are located in Smithfield, North Carolina, West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia.

Tanger Outlets is located at 4618 Factory Stores Blvd. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m.