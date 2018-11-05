Know before you go: Your guide to voting in Horry County

Voting is among the core responsibilities for citizens of the United States. That said, there are some things you need to know before you head to the polls.
Where and when?
Horry County has 11 voting districts, which correspond with the Horry County Council representative districts. Your polling place is found on your voter registration card, but don’t fret if you don’t know where yours is. Horry County has an online tool to help you find your precinct. Then SCVotes.org maintains a list of individual polling places.
Simply visit the Horry County elections website, click on “Where do I vote” and it will take you a separate website where you can find you exact polling location.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. There is no law requiring employers to give employees time off to vote, so talk to your boss about stepping out to vote or try to go to the polls before or after work.
Absentee ballots had to be mailed by Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
Is it too late to register?
You cannot register at the polls and the deadline to vote in this election has past. The good thing about elections, however, is that there is always another one.
The next presidential election is in 2020 and there will be another local election in 2019. Notably Myrtle Beach City Council members Philip Render, Mary Jeffcoat and Michael Chestnut will be up for re-election next year.
Voters can register online, at South Carolina DMV offices or at local election offices, like Horry County’s on Fourth Avenue in Conway.
Do I need an ID?
Yep, you need an official photo identification card to vote in South Carolina elections. This includes drivers license, a state-issued ID card, military ID, passport or voter ID card.
If you show up at the polls and left your wallet in your other pants, you can cast a provisional ballot with your voter registration card. As long as you can show appropriate identification to the voting office before the results are certified, your vote will count.
If you do not have an ID, and if getting one was beyond your control, you can sign an affidavit saying you have a valid reason for not having an identification card. These reasons can include lack of transportation, medical emergencies or other reasons.
When will results be out?
The Sun News will be keeping you up-to-date on election results as they’re reported out. Typically, by Tuesday night it is clear who will win the race. Remember that those are unofficial results.
Election results take a few days to be deemed “official.” The ballots will be counted, audited and then the results will be certified and become official. This process ensures confidence in the results and that all votes were counted.
Once the ballots are all tallied and the results are verified, then winners will be declared official. Candidates usually declare victory before this if the results are not close.
Also, if you hate seeing campaign signs, Horry County regulations require that the signs be removed within three days after the election.
Who can I vote for?
Many of Horry County’s races were decided in June partisan primaries. And barring any successful write-in campaigns, those races are largely decided. Here are previous reports from The Sun News and McClatchy staff about which candidates and what issues are on the ballot (don’t forget there are two referendums on Horry ballots!)
