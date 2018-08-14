Horry County voters can voice their opinion on impact fees this November

A non-binding referendum impact fee will be on the November ballot for Horry County voters to decide on.
Impact fees have a complicated, contentious history and state law controls a lot of what counties can do with the money. Essentially, they allow a county to charge developers building in the community a fee to help pay for infrastructure costs the county has to foot. The fee can be used to help build public safety buildings, roads or other infrastructure projects.
Again, this referendum is non-binding. The purpose is to give county council and the public more information on where voters stand. The resolution was approved at the County Council’s only August meeting.
County councilman Harold Worley, who proposed the referendum and is a long supporter of impact fees, said the county has two options: either raises taxes or impose an impact fee.
“We gotta have the money,” he said. “If we don’t we won’t be able to get a cop to your house.”
Worley believes that the developers, not the tax payers, need to shoulder the bill for the infrastructure strains created by new construction. He said tax payers are not going to accept an increase in taxes.
Chairman Mark Lazarus agreed that avoiding a tax increase is a priority.
“Something has to be done to protect the citizens that are already here, and the citizens moving here,” Chair Mark Lazarus said. “What I don’t want to see our property taxes go up.”
Lazarus reiterated the need to reform the state laws and better understand the effect of such a fee. He said the information from the referendum would be used to show the state legislature where the voters of Horry County stand on the issue.
He acknowledged the fees can only be used infrastructure, but having the money to help the county build would free up money in the general fund.
“The pressure our budget is getting extremely great,” Lazarus said. “It’s a balancing act.”
Marvin Heyd, who sits on the Horry County Planning Commission, said during public comment before the council discussed the issue that impact fees are complicated and can potentially hurt growth. He cited a Charleston Post & Courier article that said Mt. Pleasent has seen a decrease in growth since instituting an impact fee. He said the increased regulation raises prices for the home buyers, who shoulder the cost.
“If fewer people can afford to buy new homes, fewer homes will be built,” Heyd said.
Heyd was not opposed to the discussion and fielded council questions. During public comment he said allowing for studies to be done on the affect impact fees would help the public be informed before they decide.
“I think with good planning and good wisdom, it will be palatable,” Heyd said.
Lazarus said that during the budget retreat for the 2018-19 budget, council made a resolution directing staff to make a presentation on impact fees and what needed to be changed in state laws. This will be presented to council on Sept. 30. He said this information will help inform voters on the issue a month before they vote.
“This isn’t the cure all by any means, it’s just one of the tools in the toolbox,” he said.
