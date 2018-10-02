Horry County: This is your last chance to register to vote for November midterms

The 2018 Midterm Election is Nov. 6, and there is still time to register vote.
The South Carolina Election commission has a portal on its website to check voter registration or to register online by Oct. 17 with a valid South Carolina driver’s license or DMV ID.
The cut-off for in-person registration and post-marked mailed-in registration is also Oct. 17.
The deadline was extended to give people affected by Hurricane Florence more time to register, according to a Tuesday announcement from the South Carolina election committee.
For Horry County residents, the election commission is on 4th Avenue in Conway next to the BB&T Bank. This office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applications can be filled out from home and found at the SCVotes.org website.
Anyone looking to register must provide proof of identity and residency to the election commission. While a drivers license is the main form, recent utility bills, bank bill or other official document that proves you’ve lived where you say you do.
Citizens over the age of 65 or with disability, those serving in uniform or citizens living abroad are exempt from providing proof of residency.
You must also provide your social security number with the application.
If you recently moved, you’re required to change your address. If you’re completely new to the area, there is no rule requiring you’ve spent a certain number of days in your current address before registering.
While many of the local elections were practically decided in the June primaries and run-offs due uncontested races, the results are not official until after the upcoming elections. Technically, a candidate could launch a write-in campaign.
Some contests for the South Carolina State House are contested. To see which contested elections your eligible to vote in, sample ballots can be found on SCVotes.org.
Two contested elections that affect most of the Grand Strand area are the governors race an United States representative race.
Incumbent Tom Rice will face challenger Robert Williams for the U.S. House District 7 seat. The governors race is the main contested election between incumbent Henry McMaster and challenger James Smith.
