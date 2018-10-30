’Mix up’ leads to changes in Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert lineup

Randy Houser is not performing at the Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert hosted by the City of Myrtle Beach, according to his Twitter page.

Houser said via Twitter on Sunday there was a “mix up” concerning the concert, which is set for Nov. 11 at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark and will raise money for Horry County flood victims.

On Oct. 23, is was announced that Houser, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce were set to perform at the concert.

Unfortunately I will not be at this event. I’m not sure how that got mixed up and I hope everyone shows up to support these amazing artists and victims from this horrible storm. I wish I could be there but already had something on my calendar and I apologize for the mix up. https://t.co/PnCY5WyVU5 — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) October 28, 2018

The Sun News reached out to Amie Lee, president of Palmetto Event Productions, for more information on Houser, but did not immediately receive a phone call.

His name was taken off the Facebook event page.

Chase Bryant and The Swon Brothers were recently added to the list of performers, along with Ray, Pearce, Love and Theft and The Davisson Brothers.

Tickets range from $50 to $200. Eight suites, which can hold between 20 and 24 people, are available for $7,500. Food and beverages are included in the price of the suite tickets.

Tickets are on-sale at ticketreturn.com.