Michael Ray, others announced to perform at Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert

Three new acts are coming to the Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert on Nov. 11.

Michael Ray, Randy Houser and Carly Pearce, country musicians, are set to perform, along with Love and Theft and The Davisson Brothers Band.

The concert, at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, will raise money for Horry County residents affected by flood waters after Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast last month.

Michael Ray, originally from Florida, is known for songs like One That Got Away and Think A Little Less. He played at the Carolina Country Music Festival in 2016 and 2018 and at The Boathouse in 2013.





Randy Houser, from Mississippi, is known for Runnin’ Out Of Moonlight and How Country Feels.

Tickets range from $50 to $200. Eight suites, which can hold between 20 and 24 people, are available for $7,500. Food and beverages are included in the price of the suite tickets.

Tickets are on-sale at ticketreturn.com.