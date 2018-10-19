These are two of the acts set to perform at the MB Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert

Love and Theft and The Davisson Brothers are the first acts announced for the Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert.





The concert, hosting by the City of Myrtle Beach, is scheduled for Nov. 11 at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Earlier this week, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune announced the concert that will benefit Horry County flood victims. Proceeds from the concert will go toward people who need money to redo their homes and replace their belongings.

Tickets range from $50 to $200. Eight suites, which can hold between 20 and 24 people, are available for $7,500. Food and beverages are included in the price of the suite tickets.

Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketreturn.com.