Will you need a coat over your costume? Here’s what the weather is brewing on Halloween

There is nothing spooky about the weather this Halloween — but you may want to bring a light jacket to trick-or-treat.

Temperatures for Halloween are expected to be in the 70s with a high of 76 degrees, dropping to about 65 into the night in the Myrtle Beach area, the National Weather Service reports.

The chilliest nights of the week will be Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the high 40s and low 50s, the NWS reports.

A cold front will bring a good chance of rain in the area late Thursday and into Friday, said Matt Scarlora with the NWS in Wilmington.

By the weekend, it will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the high 60s and will drop to the 50s overnight.

As for Hurricane Oscar, the latest update does not predict any landfall threats, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is now a Category 1, moving 7 mph with 85 mph sustained winds.

10/28 5 pm EDT: #Oscar is now a #hurricane, the 8th one of the busy 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. It could even become category 2 before turning out to sea later this week. Full advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/hLLSWcwvvv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2018

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong