Here’s when you should trick or treat in Horry County (and other Halloween events, too!)

On Halloween night, only one thing matters: getting candy.

This year, the spookiest holiday falls on Wednesday, a school night. Don’t worry, Horry County residents, there are plenty of events for Oct. 31 purists and “not on a school night” weekend trick-or-treaters.

Halloween proper





The most classic way to go out on Halloween is hitting up your neighbors for candy and making it awkward if they got cheap this year. Still, there are lots of events to make sure trick-or-treating time is well spent.

Local municipalities often have observed times for trick-or-treating to make sure that kids are safe and not staying out too late. Conway’s hours are 5:30to 9 p.m., the town of Aynor will go from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Loris will last from 6 to 8 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach typically do not have observed times, but encourage parents and kids practice safety through the night.

Tidelands HealthPoint Center will be holding a trick-or-treat night with costumed staff and volunteers handing out candy and give away from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.





Party like you’re in the Peanuts gang at Bass Pro Shop in the Myrtle Beach Mall. The store will have a costume parade, pumpkin toss, a photo shoot with a great pumpkin background and other fall events.

It’ll still be a Wednesday, so make sure you get to midweek church. Conway Baptist Church of Conway will be giving out candy from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Langston Baptist Church in Conway will also have a public night of trick-or treating from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Market Commons will be hosting a night of “trick-or-treating and fun” from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be carriage rides, and participating stores will be handing out candy. There will also be entertainment in front of the movie theater.

These events were found using community pages on Facebook. There are hundreds of events in Horry this October to be discovered.

The weekend before

Churches, parks, businesses and municipalities rule the weekend heading into Halloween. Going to an organized event can be an easy way to make sure a safe, fun night is had by all.

Power Comics in Conway is hosting a celebration of comic books this Halloween. Lasting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, the event will have free comics, giveaways and discounts. Probably someone you know is going to wear a superhero costume, so you might as well pick up some reading materials before beginning your quest for candy.

Barefoot Landing will be hosting its annual “Boo Fest” that promises to excite both the “human kids and the furry kids.” Inflatables, pumpkin patches and more can be expected. Boo Fest kicks off at noon on Saturday and runs to 4 p.m.





Let the government take care of your festivities by attending the “Howl-O-Scream” event hosted by the city of North Myrtle Beach Recreation Department and the Coastal Carolina University’s recreation management class. Running from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, there will be scare-free zones and trick or treating.

Is there any better way to celebrate Halloween in the Bible Belt than a church trunk or treat? Garden City Baptist Church is hosting one Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Palmetto Pointe Church of God will host a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. High Point Baptist Church’s event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday as well.

The Sun News will be hosting an event at Broadway at The Beach on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come see the petting zoo, get candy, ride a train and explore the inside of cool vehicles.