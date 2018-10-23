Looking for spooky or festive fall fun on the Grand Strand? This list has you covered

Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween season?
Across the Grand Strand, several events are planned for kids, families and adults, ranging from pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses.
North Myrtle Beach
Known for its spooky happenings, The Brentwood Restaurant and Wine Bistro in Little River is offering a three course dinner with a ghost tour for $50.
According to legend, several people have seen a dark, fast-moving shadow by the upstairs bathroom. Others claim they’ve seen a face in the upstairs window, when nobody was there.
Dinner starts at 7 p.m. The ghost tour lasts 45 minutes.
Enjoy a glass of wine while sitting by the fire at La Belle Amie Vineyards in Little River.
Running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, admission is $5 per person, or $3 per person with canned goods that will be donated to the Helping Hand Food Bank.
From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to vineyard will serve food ranging from hamburgers, pulled pork BBQ sandwiches and more. The Stringwood Duo and Tammy Lee Nance Barbour will play the event.
Regular tastings will also be available at this time.
Kids, get ready for an evening filled with hayrides, marshmallow roastings, trick-or-treating and much more.
Located at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Circle, the annual event is scheduled for Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entry for adults is $2, children ages five to 14 $1, and children four and under are free. Concessions available for additional fees.
Volunteers are needed for the event. According to the North Myrtle Beach website, more than 30 volunteers are needed to help with setup and cleanup and to lead different activities.
Those interested, can contact the recreation center at Recreation@nmb.us or call 843-280-5570.
Calling all kids and pets!
BooFest! At Barefoot Landing is a mix of spooky and fun, featuring a kids and pets costume contest, face painting and balloon artists.
The event takes place Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barefoot Landing, 4898 U.S. 17 South.
Myrtle Beach
Running every Friday and Saturday through the month of October, Boardwalk Fright Nights haunt downtown Myrtle Beach, filling the sidewalks with live zombies.
Several rides and attractions are discounted during the event.
Halloween Fireworks Extravaganza at Broadway at the Beach:
Enjoy a fireworks show after trick-or-treating at Broadway at the Beach.
The event starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 1325 Celebrity Circle.
The annual Terror Under the Bridge, located at 568 George Bishop Parkway is canceled this year.
According to the event’s Facebook page, thanks people for their support and says we “look forward to scaring you again in the future.”
Plyler Park will soon be transformed into the Little Park of Horrors.
The family friendly event welcomes kids and families to watch costumed characters and listen to music raning from the 60s to the 90s.
The Oct. 27 event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Take a ride driven from the headless coachman at The Market Common.
On Oct. 31 the coachman will offer free rides from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Picking people up at Dolce Lusson on the corner of Hoard Avenue and Nevers Street, the ride tours The Market Common area.
Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet, Huntington Beach State Park
Surfside Beach Halloween Car Show:
