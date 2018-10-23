Looking for spooky or festive fall fun on the Grand Strand? This list has you covered

Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween season?

Across the Grand Strand, several events are planned for kids, families and adults, ranging from pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses.

North Myrtle Beach

Brentwood Restaurant:

Known for its spooky happenings, The Brentwood Restaurant and Wine Bistro in Little River is offering a three course dinner with a ghost tour for $50.

According to legend, several people have seen a dark, fast-moving shadow by the upstairs bathroom. Others claim they’ve seen a face in the upstairs window, when nobody was there.

Dinner starts at 7 p.m. The ghost tour lasts 45 minutes.

Halloween Saturday bonfire:

Enjoy a glass of wine while sitting by the fire at La Belle Amie Vineyards in Little River.

Running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, admission is $5 per person, or $3 per person with canned goods that will be donated to the Helping Hand Food Bank.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to vineyard will serve food ranging from hamburgers, pulled pork BBQ sandwiches and more. The Stringwood Duo and Tammy Lee Nance Barbour will play the event.

Regular tastings will also be available at this time.

Howl-O-Scream:

Kids, get ready for an evening filled with hayrides, marshmallow roastings, trick-or-treating and much more.

Located at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Circle, the annual event is scheduled for Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entry for adults is $2, children ages five to 14 $1, and children four and under are free. Concessions available for additional fees.

Volunteers are needed for the event. According to the North Myrtle Beach website, more than 30 volunteers are needed to help with setup and cleanup and to lead different activities.

Those interested, can contact the recreation center at Recreation@nmb.us or call 843-280-5570.

BooFest! At Barefoot Landing:

Calling all kids and pets!

BooFest! At Barefoot Landing is a mix of spooky and fun, featuring a kids and pets costume contest, face painting and balloon artists.

The event takes place Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barefoot Landing, 4898 U.S. 17 South.

Myrtle Beach

Boardwalk Fright Nights:

Running every Friday and Saturday through the month of October, Boardwalk Fright Nights haunt downtown Myrtle Beach, filling the sidewalks with live zombies.

Several rides and attractions are discounted during the event.

Halloween Fireworks Extravaganza at Broadway at the Beach:

Enjoy a fireworks show after trick-or-treating at Broadway at the Beach.

The event starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 1325 Celebrity Circle.

The annual Terror Under the Bridge, located at 568 George Bishop Parkway is canceled this year.

According to the event’s Facebook page, thanks people for their support and says we “look forward to scaring you again in the future.”

Little Park of Horrors:

Plyler Park will soon be transformed into the Little Park of Horrors.

The family friendly event welcomes kids and families to watch costumed characters and listen to music raning from the 60s to the 90s.

The Oct. 27 event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Haunted carriage rides:

Take a ride driven from the headless coachman at The Market Common.

On Oct. 31 the coachman will offer free rides from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Picking people up at Dolce Lusson on the corner of Hoard Avenue and Nevers Street, the ride tours The Market Common area.

Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet, Huntington Beach State Park

Surfside Beach Halloween Car Show:

The annual Surfside Beach Halloween Car Show is back for another year.







Beside the classic and modern cars, a Trunk or Treat event will be held for kids, along with a DJ, live music and food.







The event, located at the Surfside Beach Pier, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.













The MarshWalk is about to get a little spookier.







On Oct. 31 at 5 p.m., kids and adults can trick-or-treat along the marsh, visiting local restaurants for more Halloween fun.













Huntingdon Beach State Park is getting into the fall spirite on Oct. 26 and 27 with the annual Atalaya Fall Festival and Haunted Castle.







Featuring two haunted houses — one for kids and one a little more spooky — carnival games, a bonefire, ghost stories and more, the event is fun for kids of all ages.







Food and beverages are available for purchase throughout the event.







Tickets are $10 per adult and $7 per child. Kids under 5-years-old are free.

Conway and Aynor







Located at 1625 Bucksville Drive in Conway, Thompson Farm and Nursery is hosting their annual corn maze from Oct. 5 to 26.







The intricately themed corn maze challenges even the oldest adult.











On Saturday, tickets are $15.50 for adults and $13.50 for kids. The farm is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.







Running from dusk to 11 p.m., the farm also features Flashlight Fridays.













Open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Southern Palmetto Farms, families can partake is hay rides, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, cotton maze, animal farm and barrel train rides.