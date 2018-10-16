’I can’t say we ever used it’: Post-shootings police tactic no longer on Ocean Blvd.

A temporary Myrtle Beach police substation, which was put on the south end of the city for increased police presence, was taken down, according to police spokesman Cpl. Thomas Vest.

The station, previously located at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, was put up in September 2017 when residents called for a heavier police presence on the south end of the beach after a rash of shootings broke out over Father’s Day weekend last year.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The most notable was the Ocean Boulevard shooting that left several people injured and put Myrtle Beach in the national spotlight.

SHARE COPY LINK Multiple people continue to fall to the ground shortly after the shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that sent several people to the hospital.

But the station did not work out like officials were hoping it would, Vest said.

“I can’t say we ever really used it,” Vest said. “The whole idea was to keep a strong police presence in the Ocean Boulevard area, which we’ve done.”

With a fully-staffed police department, Vest said downtown Myrtle Beach is inundated with officers, allowing police to be on the streets throughout the day and night.

Originally, the station was a place where officers could go complete paperwork and interview witnesses and victims, rather than driving back to the department on Oak Street.

Now, officers can use the mobile command center, which makes it easier to spread police throughout the city, Vest said, rather than focusing on one specific area.

The center was used during the Carolina Country Music Festival. A Sky Watch Tower still sits at the intersection of 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard near the former Pavilion site.