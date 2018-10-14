Fall weather to return later this week. Here’s how far the temps are forecast to drop

Fall weather has finally arrived in Myrtle Beach, and the forecast says more is on the way.

After returning to the 80s for a couple days, with highs of 83 and 85 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, temperatures are forecast to drop later in the week, according to weather.com.

According to the website, the high for Wednesday is forecast to hit 78, but the low is expected to drop all the way down to 56 degrees, which is 14 degrees cooler than the low forecast for Tuesday. Thursday is forecast to be one of the coolest days we’ve seen in a while, as the high is expected to be 68 with a low of 55, weather.com predicts.

The website’s forecast has it warming up a bit Friday and Saturday, with highs of 75 and 78, respectively. However, Sunday is forecast to cool back down, with a high of 64 and low of 51.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295