Watch these strange clouds that formed in Myrtle Beach after Tropical Storm Michael

Stephen Cagle decided to wait out the rain as others ran to their vehicles for cover.
That decision resulted in quite a sight.
The same day Tropical Storm Michael passed through South Carolina, Cagle, of Denton, North Carolina, recorded video of a strange cloud formation that was hanging over the Hooters near Myrtle Beach Mall that evening. The clouds appeared to hang very low and were thick and bunched together, creating an atypical image.
“I had never seen any clouds that were so tall that close to the ground,” said Cagle, who was in town for the F-Body Beach Bash 2018, a Camaro, Firebird and GM muscle products showcase that held its meet-and-greet at Hooters on Thursday with other events scheduled for the weekend.
The video shows some cars pulling out after some folks went to their vehicles for cover, but Cagle said the rain didn’t pour for long.
“It had just poured down rain for about a minute so some people ran to their cars but some of us were waiting to see if it would last. But it didn’t,” he said Saturday. “So most of us were watching to see if it was going to rain and were also watching the crazy cloud formation.”
The event
The F-Body Beach Bash also included an auto cross event at the former site of Freestyle Park and a drag racing showcase at North Myrtle Beach Speedway on Friday, and a car show at Broadway at the Beach and Ocean Boulevard Cruise on Saturday.
”We had some crazy looking clouds at the meet and greet, plus some nice Camaros,” said Cagle’s Facebook post that accompanied the video.
