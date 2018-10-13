Forget to look for the International Space Station in the sky Friday? Here’s good news

Did you forget to look for the International Space Station as it illuminated the sky on Friday night?
Well, you’re in luck. You’ll get three more chances in the coming days.
The ISS will be visible from Myrtle Beach on Saturday (8:13 p.m.), Sunday (7:21 p.m.) and Tuesday (7:15 p.m.), according to NASA. It will appear for three minutes Saturday to the west-southwest, 4 minutes Sunday to the west and two minutes Tuesday to the southwest.
“The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction,” NASA’s website says. “It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles per hour).”
There will be four other opportunities for viewing the space station beginning Tuesday, Oct. 23 (6:39 a.m.) for over a minute to the south-southeast, NASA says. Other times include 6:29 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 (south-southwest, three minutes), Friday, Oct. 26 (south-southeast, two minutes) and Saturday, Oct. 27 (southwest, five minutes).
Friday night presented the longest period of visibility, with the ISS illuminating in our area for six minutes beginning at 7:26 p.m. It was also visible for more than a minute at 9:05 p.m. Friday.
