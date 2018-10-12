Video expert testified as Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial ends its first week

The Moorers’ black pickup truck is the same vehicle seen on surveillance video driving near the place and time Heather Elvis went missing, an expert testified on Friday.

Grant Fredericks testified for most of the day Friday in the kidnapping and conspiracy trial against Tammy Moorer. The trial is expected to continue next week.

Fredericks, a video forensics expert, compared the Moorers’ black Ford F-150 to a vehicle shown on surveillance video from early on Dec. 18, 2013, when Elvis went missing. Elvis was last believed to be in the Peachtree Landing area of Socastee at about 3:30 a.m. Fredericks looked at vehicle traits such as headlight pattern to make his conclusion.

The vehicle on the video is the Moorers’ vehicle, Fredericks said.

Though, Fredericks admitted he has no opinion on where the vehicle went after it went out of camera view. There is no video from the landing.

Fredericks also said many factors could affect video surveillance analysis, such as the vehicle’s age, wear and tear and headlight brightness. But, he said he stood by his conclusion that the Moorers’ vehicle was the one on video.

“I would reject the state’s theory if I felt they were wrong,” Fredericks said.

Tammy Moorer, along with her husband Sidney, are accused of kidnapping and conspiracy for the disappearance of Heather Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013. The state contends the Moorers planned to kidnap Elvis after Tammy Moorer grew angry over an affair between Elvis and Sidney Moorer.

Opening statements were made Tuesday morning in the case against Tammy Moorer who is accused,along with her husband Sidney Moorer, of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the disappearance of Heather Elvis five years ago.

Tammy Moorer has maintained her innocence.

Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried and remains active.

Last year, a jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstructing the police investigation. Judge R. Markley Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In April, a grand jury indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to kidnap charges.

Friday marked the end of the first week of Tammy Moorer’s trial. Tammy Moorer’s friends, Elvis’ coworkers and cellphone experts were some of the people who testified on the state’s behalf.