Contaminated floodwater swirls with risk for serious infection

Hurricane floodwater often harbors harmful bacteria, most notably Vibrio vulnificus. If contracted, it can lead to serious infection or death.
By
Up Next
Hurricane floodwater often harbors harmful bacteria, most notably Vibrio vulnificus. If contracted, it can lead to serious infection or death.
By

Local

North Myrtle Beach officials warn against swimming as flooded rivers empty into ocean

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 28, 2018 10:54 AM

Swimming is not advised in the City of North Myrtle Beach, officials warned.

In the first round of ocean water sampling since Hurricane Florence, three out of 11 sites tested above the threshold set by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The tests check for enterococcus bacteria, which is often found in fecal matter. The threshold set by DHEC is 104.

Read More

White Point Swash and 17th Avenue South tested at 108, and 30th Avenue North tested at 185, spokesperson Pat Dowling said.

Other sites tested between 30 and 85, which is higher then normal, but still below the threshold, Dowling said. Normally, sites test at 10 or lower for the bacteria, he said.

Despite runoff from rivers in North and South Carolina, ocean water sampling does not test for bacteria found in river water, which is brackish, a release states. Because of this, the city cannot test the short-term impact river water has on ocean water quality.

Dead fish are showing up on roads across northeastern S.C. as the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Florence recede. Horry County police warn residents not to touch these fish — and to contact the Department of Natural Resources for proper disposal.

By

“We just think it’s smart if you don’t swim,” Dowling said.

Beaches remain open during this time. Further tests will be taken next week.

Coastal Carolina University tested ocean water Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, spokesperson Mark Kruea said, but DHEC was unable to complete testing.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

Four locations from the CCU tests came back higher then normal, Kruea said.

8th Avenue North tested at 119, 64th Avenue North at 186, Cane Patch Swash at 145 and Bear Branch Swash tested at 110.

“With no additional rainfall this week, these locations would be expected to return to normal very quickly,” Kruea said in an email.

Kruea said DHEC’s testing period ends Oct. 1, but he believes it will continue for a few extra weeks as a precaution.

  Comments  