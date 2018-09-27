This pest is really bugging Horry County residents after Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters

As floodwaters slowly recede, a new issue is starting to bug Horry County residents — mosquitoes.

The insect is known for spreading diseases and breeding in shallow bodies of standing water. In Horry County, they are becoming a bigger issue in areas that have flooding following Hurricane Florence.

“We will continue to work the mosquito problem,” said Chris Eldridge, county administrator. “It will be a problem for a while.”

The county council passed a resolution Thursday to transfers $3 million from the general fund to the stormwater fund to assist with mosquito spraying. Mosquitoes are expected to linger. If spraying kills the first batch, another hatching should follow.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The spraying will be done by air and truck, with some sprayings Thursday along highways 11, 50 and 90. The county plans sprayings throughout the weekend in to-be-determined locations.

The county stressed that the chemicals used in spraying are Environmental Protection Agency safe and pose a minimal risk to humans and animals.

“We will be ramping up those efforts for aerial spraying when we can,” Eldridge said.

Horry County residents can request spraying by visiting www.horrycounty.org or by calling the Horry County Road & Drainage Hotline at 843-381-8000.

Eldridge said they are asking business and homeowners to take normal year-round precautions, such as dumping pots and drains that have standing water.

“Those are really breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Eldridge said.

The DHEC has several webpages with information about mosquitoes. Horry County’s Stormwater Department also provided several safety tips for residents: