Plant operational after dumping millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into river

A wastewater treatment plant in Conway likely dumped millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into the Waccamaw River due to flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority notified the state Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday that its plant had stopped working.
Authority spokeswoman Christy Everett told The Sun News Thursday morning that the plant was back operational after less than 24 hours of untreated wastewater flowing into a tributary that feeds into the river.
Everett said GSWSA officials are closely monitoring the plant, located near the corner of Creel Street across Lake Busbee from U.S. 501, and don’t anticipate any additional concerns.
She didn’t know how much untreated wastewater passed the plant during the outage, but noted up to 10 million gallons per day have flowed through the plant since flooding began.
The plant usually treats about 3 million gallons of wastewater per day, Everett added.
Everett also wanted to emphasize that all of GSWSA’s water distribution systems are safe, and no customers should worry about their drinking water.
