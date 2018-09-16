Have spare sandbags? Drop them off in Myrtle Beach for others to use as waters rise

With flooding expected in Conway and parts of western Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach is collecting spare sandbags in the vacant log just south of the City Services Building, 921 N. Oak St.

Residents with sandbags they don’t need are encouraged to drop them there, and anyone who needs sandbags should come by to pick them up, city spokesman Mark Kruea said in an email.

“We don’t know how effective it will be, but it’s worth trying in an emergency situation,” Kruea wrote.

The city has no more sand available, and Kruea reminds residents that’s it’s illegal to take sand from the beach.

