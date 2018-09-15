What’s the plan to keep flood water off U.S. 501 as Myrtle Beach residents return?

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to build a temporary flood control device to help divert water from the Waccamaw River away from U.S. 501.

SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall announced the plan during Gov. Henry McMaster’s Saturday afternoon news conference addressing the continued affects from Tropical Storm Florence.

The Waccamaw River in Conway is expected to reach record flood levels during the next week and Horry and Georgetown counties are still under evacuation order, but Hall said transportation officials are working to ensure roadways in the counties are cleared.

Hall didn’t specify details about the flood control device, except that it will be approximately 1.5 miles long. Horry County officials mentioned using sandbags.

U.S. 501 at the bridge over Lake Busbee was restricted to one lane going each way Saturday afternoon as crews prepared for the flooding.

Hall also said the plan is to use U.S. 378 and U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway to help residents return.

SCDOT is expecting the same bridges that flooded during Hurricane Matthew two years ago to flood again, Hall said.

