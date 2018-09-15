Evacuation orders to be lifted for Horry, Georgetown counties

Evacuation orders for all zones in Horry and Georgetown counties will be lifted at 9 a.m. Sunday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Saturday evening.
“Beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow, the governor will have restored local officials’ authority over school schedules …,” a news release said. However, Horry County Schools already announced Saturday schools will be closed Monday.
If you return to the Myrtle Beach and Horry County area, you should expect lengthy travel times, some blocked roadways, detours and possibly some power outages.
Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina Friday morning and has continued to drop several inches of rain on both South and North Carolina for the past few days. The National Weather Service said Saturday evening the Grand Strand can still expect up to 10 inches of rain as the now-tropical storm’s rain bands move into the area.
During a local news conference Saturday, officials spoke of the importance for residents to return as local flooding is expected around areas near the Waccamaw River, which should reach record flood levels next week.
