The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Oak Street is leaking after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolina coast on Friday.

According to Capt. Eric DiLorenzo, the leak is in the second floor of jail, which is near the victim’s advocate office.

Officials are working the bring tarps to control the leak. At this time, it is unclear how large the damage to the building is.

The department is located at 1101 North Oak Street.