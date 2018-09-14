Myrtle Beach police rescue dogs left without food, water at evacuated home, cops say

Myrtle Beach police say three dogs were left at an evacuated home without food or water.
Officers were called to 1224 Clark St. after 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to animal cruelty and found two small white dogs inside a chain-linked kennel, a report said. Police said there also was a small black dog inside the home.
While investigating, police found out the people who lived at the home had evacuated and would not be back until Sunday, authorities said.
Animal control took the two outside dogs o a shelter, the report said. An officer was to follow up the next day for the other dog, according to police.
The report does not say if the suspect will face charges.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765; @HannahLStrong
Comments