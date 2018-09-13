Shelters in Horry County filling up as Hurricane Florence nears

Nearly 500 people were taking shelter at the North Myrtle Beach High School just before 3 p.m. Thursday as the South Carolina coast prepares for Hurricane Florence to hit land.

Starr Fanalli, Nikolas Alkema and their 7-month-old son, Jayden, have only lived in Little River for two months. This is the first hurricane they’ve faced in their new home.





Fanalli previously lived in New Jersey, so she isn’t completely new to hurricanes, but she said Florence seems different.

“This is a little bit intense,” she said.

Alkema said it was hard to decide whether to evacuate or where to go with a 7-month-old.

“We figured we’d be safer here,” Fanalli said.

Ernie Woody, a Red Cross volunteer from Idaho, flew down to South Carolina to help the pre-storm relief efforts.

“This shelter is a godsend for a lot of people,” he said.

Woody said there’s still room at the shelter, and they expect more people to come as conditions worsen. North Myrtle Beach principal Trevor Strawderman said people began lining up at the shelter early Tuesday.

“I really suspect we’ll have another 100, 200,” Strawderman said.

The shelter set up families with young children in the high school gym, where kids can run around.

“This provides a lot of safety,” said Jamil Washington, of Myrtle Beach. “It’s something for the kids not to be scared, play around while everything is going on. It’s just a good place to be right now.”

Jamil Washington said he and his family moved to Myrtle Beach from Pittsburgh about a year ago. This is their first major storm.

Across from the gym, older people napped down the high school hallway on cots and the floor, covered in Red Cross blankets.

Donald Stanley, a World War II veteran, said he’s been at the shelter for three days. He lives in North Myrtle Beach, only a block or two from the beachfront.

Stanley, now 92, said he joined the Navy at 16 and has stayed in the area for other storms too.

“You say to yourself: ‘I’ve been through this before,’” he said. He said he’s seen other storms “fizzle out” in the past.

“Whatever will be, will be, when you live to 92 years old,” Stanley said.

Randy Webster, Horry County’s emergency management director, said there’s about 2,000 people in all county shelters. There’s room remaining at Conway High School and Aynor and Whittemore Park middle schools.