‘It’s going to be a devastating time’: North Myrtle Beach preps for Hurricane Florence

Several boats line the dock at Dock Holiday’s Marina in North Myrtle Beach, bobbing up and down in the calm water. Few people sit on their boats, drinking beer and soaking up the sun.

SHARE COPY LINK Michael Leonard plans to ride out Hurricane Matthew on his sailboat at Doc Holiday's Marina in North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Aboard Gypsy Wings, owner Michael Leonard is making preparations for Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 hurricane that is looming off the Carolina coast.

Despite staying on the boat during Hurricane Matthew, which hit the Grand Strand in October 2016, and through Hurricane Irma, which just missed the area in September, Leonard is tying down his boat and staying at a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Dylan Goodwin was still debating whether to stay on his boat “Summer Memories” at the Doc Holiday Marina on Wednesday afternoon prior to Hurricane Florence’s arrival on Wednesday, September 10, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

“Anything from a two, two and a half, three I would stay, but this one’s exceeding that,” Leonard said. “My boat can go, I’m going to take care of me.”

The decision was easy to make for Leonard, however, after a tornado tore through North Myrtle Beach, just missing the marina. But for Dylan Goodwin ,the decision to stay on his boat, Summer Memories, stemmed from the fear of looters.

Goodwin, who has not decided if he will stay or not, said looters target areas where they know people have evacuated from.

“It’s your house,” he said. “The main reason why I don’t want to leave the area is you can’t get back into the boat. So if it takes five days, seven days, I can’t see what’s happened to the house, and you’ve got the looters that come in and take what is left.”

With Hurricane Florence poised to hit on the southern edge of North Carolina, several North Myrtle Beach businesses are preparing. Along Main Street, most businesses were boarded up, some spray painted with inspirational quotes.

Stevie Watts, who has run a produce stand in the area for five years, was working to protect his shop Wednesday afternoon.

Stevie Watts of Watts Produce cuts plywood to cover his shop windows on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Locals prepare for Hurricane Florence on Wednesday, September 10, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

“At first I wasn’t worried,” Watts said. “Now that they mentioned Hazel I’m very worried.”

North Myrtle Beach isn’t the only coastal town preparing for the storm. With the storm set to hit in southern North Carolina, most businesses were boarded up in Calabash, North Carolina.

While most restaurants sat empty on the Calabash River Wednesday afternoon, two fisherman enjoyed the day in a small fishing boat.

At the Waterfront Seafood Shack, owner Serina Taylor was making last minute preparations, emptying out offices and moving boats into a cove further down the river.

“It’s very frightening, it’s going to be a devastating time for many many people up and down the coast,” Taylor said.





Despite the threat to the coast, Taylor said her family will stay at their home where they have horses and several other animals.

Serina Taylor was visibly upset about the damage that Hurricane Florence could inflict on the Waterfront Seafood Shack in Calabash, NC as she made final preparations on Wednesday, September 10, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the coast Friday afternoon, with effects starting as early as Thursday. The most recent Weather Service forecast calls for 65 to 85 mph winds and gusts up to 110 mph from Surfside to Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

While the path of the storm made a southern turn toward the Grand Strand, the storm is expected to hit as a Category 2 or 3 storm in southeastern North Carolina before turning over the Grand Strand.