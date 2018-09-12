Little River Water Co. updates service as Hurricane Florence nears

Despite reports of water being shut off by the Little River Water & Sewage Co., officials said on Thursday that service will remain active.

“All water will remain on as long as possible,” an automated message said on Wednesday morning.

There were reports late Tuesday that the company planned to shut off water to five areas including, Windjammer Village, Big Landing, Rivergate, Paradise Island and Crystal Pointe.

The message says with the updated path of Hurricane Florence that service will remain on for residents. The storm is expected to impact the South Carolina coast starting Thursday and lasting days and weeks.

