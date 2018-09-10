Myrtle Beach airport will remain open despite Hurricane Florence evacuation order

Despite being located in an evacuation zone, Myrtle Beach International Airport is exempt from Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order, according to county airport officials.

Commercial airline carriers are expected to continue operating in and out of the airport as long as flight conditions remain safe and staffing levels are able to accommodate flights, according to a news release.

Those planning to fly in or out of Myrtle Beach are encouraged to check with their airline for any updates about flight reservations.

McMaster’s evacuation order is in effect for all Grand Strand evacuation zones beginning noon Tuesday, Sept. 11.

