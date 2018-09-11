Hurricane Florence: Where to find water in the Grand Strand, how to stay hydrated

Water is the cornerstone of any good hurricane preparation kit. As the storm approaches, it is also in high demand in local Grand Strand stores.

Bottled water is the easiest way to store safe drinking water for the long-haul. If you still haven’t purchased any bottles yet, there is still time to do so.

First, keep an eye out to make sure stores are still open before venturing out. Keep in mind water is going fast and this list may not be accurate by the time you arrive.

All area Walmarts in the area are closed at this time.

Stores have listed phone numbers online or in phone books. Most stores have representatives on-call to answer questions about what is still available and if they’re still open.

The Food Lion on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach still has some water, according to a store representative, but supplies are running out fast. The other Food Lion on U.S. 501 outside of Conway said it still has plenty of water.

Further south, the Food Lion in Murrells Inlet also has water still in stock.

The Lowes Food on International Driver in Carolina Forest said it has a “ton of water.” As does the Lowes Food on S.C. 544 in Socastee.

There is still plenty of bottled water left in the Grand Strand, but there are other options if you get caught in the storm unprepared.

In addition to bottled water, fill up empty bottles or vessels with tap water in advance too. Even filling up the bathtub can be a last resort effort to have some access to water.

Stores also sell water purification kits, but do research on the product before you buy to know what it filters and how effective it is at removing contaminants..

The United States Environmental Protection Agency also has online guidelines for boiling water to purify it. While not the best solution, first filter the water using a coffee filter, cheese cloth or some sort of mesh. Then bring the contaminated water to a rolling boil for a minute and let it rest. If it is still murky or you have any doubts, boil it again.

To improve the taste of boiled water, the EPA recommends adding just a pinch of salt. Or, again, you could just buy bottled water while there is still time.