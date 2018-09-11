NC Governor: ‘The time to hope Hurricane Florence away is gone.’

NC Governor Roy Cooper tells North Carolinians on the coast to evacuate now in adavnce of Hurricane Florence during a Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 briefiing.
By
NC Governor Roy Cooper tells North Carolinians on the coast to evacuate now in adavnce of Hurricane Florence during a Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 briefiing.
By

Hurricane warning issued for Horry County

By Megan Tomasic

September 11, 2018 05:09 PM

A hurricane warning has been issued for Horry County.

A warning means hurricane force winds are expected in the area within the next 36 hours. Locations affected include Green Sea, Aynor and Loris, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning, tropical storm force winds are expected. Gusts will range between 35 and 45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph.

According the NWS, there is the potential for wind gusts 74 to 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a Category 1 and Category 2 hurricane.

Some structure damage is likely, focusing on roofs, windows and doors. The chance for falling tree branches is possible, causing road blocks from debris. Falling branches could also cause power outages.

Horry County is expected to receive about 4 to 8 inches of rain.

