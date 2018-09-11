Hurricane warning issued for Horry County

A hurricane warning has been issued for Horry County.

A warning means hurricane force winds are expected in the area within the next 36 hours. Locations affected include Green Sea, Aynor and Loris, according to the National Weather Service.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Starting Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning, tropical storm force winds are expected. Gusts will range between 35 and 45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph.

According the NWS, there is the potential for wind gusts 74 to 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a Category 1 and Category 2 hurricane.

Some structure damage is likely, focusing on roofs, windows and doors. The chance for falling tree branches is possible, causing road blocks from debris. Falling branches could also cause power outages.

Horry County is expected to receive about 4 to 8 inches of rain.