Hurricane Florence: Here’s what forecasters say the Grand Strand can expect

Hurricane Florence, now at a Category 4, is moving toward the coast at 15 mph, and Horry County folks can expect to see the first signs of the storm late Thursday morning, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service.

The latest NWS forecast shows Florence heading directly to North Carolina for possible landfall, though both South Carolina and North Carolina will be impacted by impacts from the storm.

Areas between Murrells Inlet to Cape Fear have an estimated four- to six-foot storm surge, the NWS reported Tuesday morning. From Edisto Beach to Murrells Inlet, storm surge estimates are between two and four feet.

Horry County will likely see between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, the NWS reports. Georgetown County is expected to get less rain, with estimates about 1.35 inches.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Florence is continuing on a west, northwest path throughout today, and then will track northwest toward the coast tonight through Friday, the NWS reports. As of Tuesday morning, the storm has a chance of shifting anywhere between 100 and 180 miles.

What we know:

A storm surge watch has been issued until further notice for Horry and Georgetown counties.

A hurricane watch has been issued. Damaging hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are likely in Horry County. The damaging winds could also spread “well inland,” according to the National Weather Service. Tropical storm-force winds will begin to blow in on the South Carolina coast late Thursday morning.

There is potential for significant flooding in North Carolina areas since Florence is expected to slow down after it reaches the coast and moves inland.

There is a moderate tornado risk in Horry and Georgetown counties.

There’s a high risk of inland flooding and extreme risks for marine, surge and wind.

The latest on Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday. Courtesy of the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an evacuation order for South Carolina as the area prepares for Hurricane Florence’s possible landfall. A mandatory evacuation will start at noon Tuesday for eight coastal counties, McMaster said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Lanes will be reversed on four highways, including U.S. 501, starting at noon Tuesday, McMaster said.

State offices will be closed in 26 counties, including Horry and Georgetown counties, as well as schools on Tuesday until further notice.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong