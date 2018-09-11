Make sure you have all hurricane supplies you need

The National Weather Service recommends to have these things handy during a hurricane.
Stay informed — and safe — with mobile phone alerts on Hurricane Florence

The Sun News Staff

September 11, 2018 01:56 PM

We want everyone to stay safe during Hurricane Florence. It’s the mission of our reporters, editors and photographers to get you the information you need to do that.

One way is through notifications on your mobile phone. We’ll be sending those to you as the storm moves through, whenever there’s something you need to know — if there’s a tornado or flash flood warning or any other public safety emergency, for instance. They’re a way you can stay informed even if you lose power.

To get them: If you don’t already have The Sun News app on your phone or tablet, get it here for an Apple device, or here if you have an Android. (You can also search for “The Sun News” in the Apple or Google Play stores.)

Once you have the app, open it and go to the settings. Make sure your push alerts are enabled.

That’s it. Thanks, and please stay safe. You can read more of our coverage of Hurricane Florence here.

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

