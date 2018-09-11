Stay informed — and safe — with mobile phone alerts on Hurricane Florence

We want everyone to stay safe during Hurricane Florence. It’s the mission of our reporters, editors and photographers to get you the information you need to do that.
One way is through notifications on your mobile phone. We’ll be sending those to you as the storm moves through, whenever there’s something you need to know — if there’s a tornado or flash flood warning or any other public safety emergency, for instance. They’re a way you can stay informed even if you lose power.
To get them: If you don’t already have The Sun News app on your phone or tablet, get it here for an Apple device, or here if you have an Android. (You can also search for “The Sun News” in the Apple or Google Play stores.)
Once you have the app, open it and go to the settings. Make sure your push alerts are enabled.
That’s it. Thanks, and please stay safe. You can read more of our coverage of Hurricane Florence here.
