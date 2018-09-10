Need sand ahead of Florence? You’re in luck — how to get free sand in Myrtle Beach

The City of Myrtle Beach is offering free sand to the community ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to slam the Carolinas this week.
The city announced Monday afternoon free sand is available for the community while supplies last. Sand is located at 921 North Oak Street between the city services building and the Train Depot.
Bring your own bag to collect sand.
The city urges folks to not take sand from the beach.
Hurricane Florence is now at a Category 4. It moved to a Category 3 on Monday morning and then to a 4 just an hour later.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
