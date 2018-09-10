Need sand ahead of Florence? You’re in luck — how to get free sand in Myrtle Beach

The City of Myrtle Beach is offering free sand to the community ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to slam the Carolinas this week.

The city announced Monday afternoon free sand is available for the community while supplies last. Sand is located at 921 North Oak Street between the city services building and the Train Depot.

The City of Myrtle Beach is offering free sand ahead of Hurricane Florence. Courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Bring your own bag to collect sand.

The city urges folks to not take sand from the beach.

Hurricane Florence is now at a Category 4. It moved to a Category 3 on Monday morning and then to a 4 just an hour later.

The City of #MyrtleBeach provides free sand for the community while supplies last. It's located at 921 North Oak Street, between the City Services Building and the Train Depot. Please bring your own bag to collect sand. Do not remove sand from the beach. pic.twitter.com/wQ0zxEzIGq — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) September 10, 2018

SHARE COPY LINK NOAA Satellites captured this Hurricane Florence moment.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong