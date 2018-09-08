Tropical Storm Florence’s threat to Carolinas increases as it nears hurricane status

The chances of a direct hit from Tropical Storm Florence along the Carolinas increased Saturday, according to a release from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Florence remains a tropical storm but is forecast to become a hurricane Saturday night as it continues on a westerly track toward the East Coast of the United States, the NWS reports. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the storm was 840 miles southeast of Bermuda while heading west at 9 mph with maximum winds of 65 mph.
The storm is projected to take a west-northwest track Tuesday into Thursday, possibly as a major hurricane, the NWS says.
The latest projected path shows a cone that spans from the northern part of Florida to about the middle of North Carolina’s coast. The NWS reports that it’s too early to determine if Florence will directly impact the Carolinas, but it encourages residents to begin taking precautions.
Both Horry and Georgetown counties have moved to a Level 4 Operation Condition (OPCON4) in preparation for potential impacts from Florence. OPCON4 means that the counties are on “alert” status and “county officials have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, coastal communities including local municipalities, and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” according to a release from Horry County Director of Public Information Kelly Moore.
OPCON4 status represents officials’ acknowledgment that the storm poses a “possible threat,” the release says. An upgrade to OPCON3 would mean the storm poses a significant threat and emergency preparations would likely be put in place, under an OPCON2 order an evacuation order would be imminent and an OPCON1 act would mean an evacuation order is in effect, according to the release.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon, an executive order that allows all state agencies to coordinate resources in preparation for the storm.
“This storm is too powerful and its path is too uncertain to take any chances,” McMaster said in a press release. “We are mobilizing the state’s resources to make sure we are prepared, and the people of South Carolina must not hesitate to prepare for the possibility of a hurricane impacting our coast.”
South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) Director Kim Stenson urged residents to be vigilant amid the threat.
“If you experienced Hurricane Irma last year, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, or even the Flood in 2015: think about all the supplies you didn’t have or safety measures you didn’t have time to implement,” Stenson said in the press release. “Now is the time to make sure you have everything you may need: check your emergency supplies, prepare your home and your property and have a plan for where you will go if the worst-case scenario becomes reality.”
Regardless of the eventual path of Florence, large swells will affect beaches this upcoming week, creating “rough surf, life-threatening rip currents and steep waves at inlet entrances,” the NWS reports.
The NWS advises people to review their hurricane plans and monitor the storm closely.
