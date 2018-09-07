Hurricane Florence expected to strengthen as it heads to western Atlantic

Panteleimon Spirakis’ co-defendant in his sex crimes against children case, Lindsey Honeycutt told the court that she had been threatened by Spirakis and that he planned to flee.
Judge Hyman revoked Spirakis’ his bond due to the alleged threats.
Thousands of sharks show up along the South Carolina coast in the summer. Here are a few of the species you're most likely to see — and which ones are considered the most dangerous to humans based on past attacks.
Sharks have become a common sight along Myrtle Beach and Garden City beaches during summer 2018. The sharks are often spotted swimming around the piers, but they've also been showing up in the surf — prompting beachgoers out of the water.
As black bear mating season continues through the summer months, animal sightings in the area are becoming more common. Pam Coggins of Carolina Forest has caught bears repeatedly coming onto her property.
Seventeen people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash involving an overturned church bus and two other vehicles. The wreck happened at the intersection of Green Sea Road and S.C. 9., according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.
Hundreds of bikers gather in apartment complex in North Myrtle to share of love of riding without any of the headaches of other areas. Organizers said the atmosphere in North Myrtle Beach is more calm than Myrtle Beach.