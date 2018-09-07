Update: What we know about Hurricane Florence and why you should be ready

There is no better time to prepare, even if it is not yet certain that a storm will hit.

While Tropical Storm Florence’s future is not for certain, getting prepared is never a bad idea, according to Horry County Emergency Services.

Florence currently is back down to a tropical storm, but that could change over the weekend. The storm is currently located southwest of the Bermuda areas, and is heading northwest toward the east coast. Wind from the storm could be hitting the Grand Strand by Tuesday.

Ocean rip currents could be stronger this weekend as a result of Florence getting closer to the east coast. Unrelated to Florence, the current weekend forecast also calls for chances of rain and thunderstorms all weekend.

More details about where the storm will ultimately go will come sometime next week, but now is the time to get prepared.

As Horry County emergency officials pointed out on its Facebook page, the often cited mantra “milk, bread and eggs” is not a good guide for storm preparedness.

“French toast is great. But are you planning on having a French toast party in the middle of a hurricane,” the post said.

Instead, purchase items that will last for the entire duration of post-storm clean-up. Nonperishable items include canned items, pickles, cereal, mac and cheese, packaged cookies, and maybe most importantly, bottled or stored water.

Horry County offers many resources as to how to best prepare for both yourself, your family and your pets.

Having a plan for your pet is important. A giant storm will be very scary for your four-legged friends, and making sure they’re safe and well fed will make sure no harm comes to your animal.

Horry County Schools outlined in a Friday Facebook post what to expect if classes are canceled because of bad weather.