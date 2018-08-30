Check out what $4 million can buy in Murrells Inlet

There is living in Murrells Inlet and then there is LIVING in Murrells Inlet. This house on Highway 17 in the inlet is the later.
The original Woolawn House in Murrells Inlet, built in the 1740’s, may have burned down in 1981, but the new house standing on the property is still a sight to see.
PHOTO OF PROPERTY
The current house, built in 2003 by the current owners, is 14,000 square foot, featuring three levels, multiple garages and five bed rooms. The home was modeled after Lowcountry plantations and was designed by the owner, she is an architect. It was their family home, but with three of their four kids no longer living there, they don’t need all of the space.
“The house isn’t an old house, but its modeled after the Chicora home which is a plantation home,” Adrian Dorman with Resourceful Realty. “So it had an old plantation feel to it.”
PHOTO OF SOMETHING
The home is currently on the market and listing agent Dorman said there has been lots of interest in buying the home given the $4.1 million price tag.
All of the woodworking is custom to the house and is built to survive a hurricane.
A porch wraps entirely around the main level of the house, giving full views of the Inlet. And a bonus room on top of the house gives a great view of the Atlantic Ocean.
“Not too many places around here have a view like that, Dorman said.
PICTURE OF VIEW
The dock allows boats to get to the ocean during high and low tides, a rarity for the area Dorman said. It is about a three minute boat ride to the sea. Fishers know the spot well, she said you can even catch flounder off the dock itself.
The listing for the home can be found online on Resourceful Realty’s website.
Comments