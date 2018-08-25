Here’s when you can watch a couple search for a condo along the Grand Strand on HGTV

If you’re a local who loves watching HGTV, you’ll have the chance to see parts of the Grand Strand aired on one of the network’s series this weekend.

A season 20 episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt will feature homes along our coastline Sunday evening. It airs at 8:30 p.m., but it’s scheduled to show again at 3:30 a.m. Monday in case you’re a night owl.

The episode, titled “Resort Getaway on the Strand,” follows a South Carolina couple with a 7-month-old son looking for a “new, resort-style vacation condo by the beach,” the episode’s synopsis says.

“They want their son to grow up by the water and have decided now is the perfect time to invest in a vacation condo along The Grand Strand of South Carolina,” the synopsis adds.





A previous episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt featured the Grand Strand in it during season six. The episode was about a couple searching for a vacation home in North Myrtle Beach.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles