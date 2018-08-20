Here’s an inside look at the most expensive house for sale in Myrtle Beach

Go big or go home. Or both, if you’re in the market for a multimillion dollar house in Myrtle Beach.
The most expensive house currently on the market in Myrtle Beach sits at 4902 N. Ocean Boulevard. It’s listed at $3.45 million and has been on the market since May.
Home-builder Malcolm Odom said he’s “very particular when it comes to details.”
“I don’t like to cut corners,” Odom said, “and so that’s why you’ll see a lot of the little details that most people will look right over.”
The house, which sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s “Golden Mile,” boasts 9,800 square feet.
“This is an exclusive one-of-a-kind dream home,” said Theresa Annie, a Realtor with King One Properties. “It’s a house that’s just welcoming, and cries for socialization with family and friends.”
The home features a custom kitchen, with special cabinets and a table made of reclaimed wood, three master suites, seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath.
“Each cabinet was hand-rubbed by a very special lady,” Annie said.
The expansive backyard frames the property’s multi-level heated swimming pool and spa, complete with a shower and changing area. It also features a game room for kids.
“As a special treat for the children, off the game room is a bonus room, Annie said. “It has plug-ins for devices that will accommodate six to eight children. They go up there and text moms, dads, grandma, grandpa on the phone and say ‘Send food, send milk and water.’”
The master bathrooms even come equipped with “a.m. bars” to make coffee.
“You can make a lot of warm memories here,” Annie said, “because there’s something for everybody”.
Josh Bell 843-626-0216, @jershh84
