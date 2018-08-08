Calling all Simpsons show fans: This new MB attraction features the cartoon’s world

The Simpsons in 4D is set to open at Broadway at the Beach next week.

The new attraction will feature Springfield’s Kwik-E-Mart and Aztec Theater. The convenience store will sell Buzz Cola, heat-lamp hot dogs and Lard Lad Donuts, as well as Squishee flavored drinks from the show.

The mart will open on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

The Aztec Theater is set to open later this year, featuring a Simpsons-themed lobby and theater experience.

“Launching this experience will be the culmination of years of passionate effort to bring The Simpsons to life beyond the screen,” Michael Needham, CEO of SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment, said in a press release.

“We are creating a series of memorable moments enriched with tremendous detail throughout the attraction so that guests feel they are part of The Simpsonsuniverse.”

The attraction is located next to Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf, across from the former 4D theater.