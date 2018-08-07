Slipping, sliding and ‘crazy action’: NASCAR points leader Kyle Busch talks Darlington

NASCAR champion and current points leader likes Kyle Busch likes a challenge. And in a few weeks, he’ll get one.
“My favorite part about racing at Darlington is the toughness. It’s a track that’s too tough to tame,” Busch said during a Tuesday trip to Myrtle Beach to promote the race.
Busch, 33, has led the field this season with six wins and 16 top five finishes. On Tuesday, he dominated some fans racing go-carts at Broadway Grand Prix.
But there’s one goal that’s eluded him for the past 10 years. A win at Darlington.
“Darlington’s just a tough place, man,” Busch said. “It’s a track you really can’t attack. You’ve got to race the racetrack here. A lot of guys will be faster than you for a while in the race and they might fade later on in the night.”
Busch is the 2015 NASCAR champion who’s dominated the field this year.
He finished third at Watkins Glenn on Sunday, despite a fueling issue that pushed him to the back of the pack at one point in the race.
“It’s just a matter of being able to execute and get everything right in a given day and we just weren’t able to do that last year,” Busch said. “This year it’s just kind of come together more. This weekend would have been another great opportunity for that but we had a fueling issue that took us out of the chance and we weren’t able to capitalize.”
On September 2, Busch will get the chance to win his first Darlington race in years. His last win at the track came in 2008.
“You can’t get it every time you get there,” Busch said. “You’ve got to make sure you do your best, you execute all day long, try to keep it out of the fence as long as you can and be there at the end.”
Keeping it off the fence can be an issue. The track is famous for the “Darlington stripe,” which is the name given to the unmistakable mark left on a car after a run-in with the wall on the narrow-grooved track.
“It’s only one lane wide,” Busch said. “At times you’ve got to be two grooves wide with people, or even three grooves wide with people. The asphalt being wore out lends itself to some crazy action as the race goes on, and wore out tires, and slippin’ and slidin’ and you’re just counting on grip and there’s really not a whole lot out there for you. There’s very, very little room for any kind of error.”
As for the rest of the season, Busch said his team just needs to keep dominating in order to win the championship after the playoff races are done.
“You want to win the regular season championship and get those 15 extra bonus points,” Busch said. “That’ll mean so much when you get into the playoffs through each and every round.”
Click here to get tickets to the race.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments