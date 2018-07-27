This restaurant’s third installment a tasty addition for Broadway at the Beach

Broadway at the Beach has gained more personality these past few weeks with a local favorite setting up shop where the Tilted Kilt used to be. The Grumpy Monk got its start on S.C. 501 across from the Tanger Outlets over three years ago and quickly became known for its quirky attitude, craft beer and fresh food.
The Broadway location is the third of its name, with the second making a name for itself in Monroe, North Carolina. Both locations are held to the same high standards as the original, with a focus on producing quality meals that are as locally sourced as possible, from the taps to the entrees.
Like the parent restaurant, this new addition to the Grumpy family has a waterfall made from old tap handles. The décor makes good use of the large dining area, like the stacked aged barrels, and the tall walls allow for over two dozen screens to rest comfortably and provide an open feel to a restaurant that can get crowded.
Once guests are settled at a wooden table, inside or out by the water, they have a decent amount of menu to go through. Through popular pub grub options, Angus burgers and all the way to sushi, the monk’s hand is evident in it all.
Sea Shrooms, for instance, are a savory appetizer of mushrooms stuffed with lump crab mix, while Monk Turds are the restaurant’s version of jalapeno poppers and are much more delicious than they sound. Given the eatery’s penchant toward libations, it comes as no surprise that the sandwiches, burgers, entrees and desserts all come with beer suggestions.
Vegetarian and vegan customers have a selection to choose from, including the create your own salad option. These concoctions are made to individual preference and are served in enormous glass bowls for a filling meal of greens. There are also gluten-free buns that allow those with a sensitivity access to any of the burgers.
More individuality is seen on the sushi menu, and even those leery around sushi may find themselves wanting to try the I-Roll or the Grumpy Seafood Fiesta roll. Another unique experience comes in the Taste of Explosion roll, a tasty combination of ribeye bacon, cheese, jalapeno and avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed then topped with thin slices of filet mignon, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Happy Hour is a daily occurrence, and live music serenades the restaurant Thursdays through Saturdays. Having been open a little over a month, there’s no doubt this Grumpy Monk is still winding up and, despite its name, guests tend to leave with a smile.
If you go
What: The Grumpy Monk
Where: 1317 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: grumpymonkbroadway.com, 843-712-8020
