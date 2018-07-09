Raffles, refreshments and free gifts — big opening set for new store at Coastal Grand

A new boutique is celebrating its opening at Coastal Grand Mall this month.

Fashion apparel shop Apricot Lane Boutique will have its first home in the Myrtle Beach area. It will be located between American Eagle and Pac Sun.

A soft opening with refreshments and raffles is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 12 and grand opening weekend is July 20-22, offering free gifts with $50 purchases. The official ribbon cutting is noon July 21 and the first 50 customers will get a free "swag bag," according to a release.

Apricot Lane boutiques are a "one-of-a-kind shopping experience" uniquely designed, selling woman's clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories and jewelry, according to its website.





The Palmetto state has two other boutique locations in Charleston and Mount Pleasant. Other locations are in Alaska, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Iowa, North Carolina, Minnesota, California, Nevada, Montana, Illinois, Florida and Kansas.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong