Myrtle Beach Chipotle restaurant closes permanently

A Myrtle Beach Chipotle restaurant has closed permanently.
The Chipotle at Kings Highway and 82nd Parkway closed as part of Chipotle’s effort to shut down its less profitable stores, according to Chief Communications Officer Laurie Schalow.
“We announced last month that we will be closing some under-performing locations including this one,” Schalow said in an email. “We are thankful to the people of Myrtle Beach and hope they continue to visit us at our other locations.”
There are three other Chipotle restaurants in the area. One is near Coastal Grand Mall, one in North Myrtle Beach and one on Highway 17 near Surfside Beach.
