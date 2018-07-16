Horry County announces when International Drive will be open for use

The long-awaited International Drive will be open to traffic on Wednesday, July 25 at 12 p.m., according to a Monday Horry County press release.
The announcement of the opening date comes just a day ahead of the July 17 substantial completion date for construction. This means that a vast majority of the construction is complete, but there is still some minor work to be done.
County spokesperson Kelly Moore said on Friday that the time between the substantial completion date and the road opening to the public will be used to make sure the road is good to go.
The road will officially open after a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, which was also announced in the press release.
The International Drive project began as a part of Ride II. The decade long project was delayed by a lawsuit over environmental protections.
The construction of the road itself was delayed past its March completion date due to more bad weather than what was initially planned for.
