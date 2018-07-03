What's International Drive bringing to Carolina Forest? New construction in the works

International Drive is set to open in two weeks, giving drivers a faster route from Highway 90 to the coast. The view from the drive will be mostly nature, as most of the development is happening near Carolina Forest Boulevard.
A CVS convenient store is currently being built at the intersection of International and Market Place drives.
The most visible construction project in the area is a storage facility going on Village Center Boulevard. The facility owners are listed as Atwater Save-it-all Carolina Forest Self Storage LLC, according to Horry County development records.
Storage facilities address the needs of many Carolina Forest residents who cannot build garages or sheds on their own property. An additional storage facility on River Oak Drive has applied for a permit.
Fast-food restaurants, a small shopping center and a car wash already are in the area of the intersection of River Oak and International drives.
Don't expect International Drive to become like Highway 501, which is lined with businesses and shopping centers. International Drive is mostly surrounded by protected natural lands, prohibiting a vast majority of the street for being rezoned.
There are a few more areas zoned for potential development, but beyond Ocean Bay Elementary School, most of the land is protected. Heading toward Highway 90, the only big building is the Solid Waste Authority's recycling center.
Tyler Fleming: 843-444-1702, @tyler_fleming96
Comments