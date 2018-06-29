Wondering when your commute will be construction free? Check out this roadway update

Road construction can seem endless after enduring the same traffic delays over and over. Yet, there is a process that determines when a road will finally be improved.
While Horry County is not responsible for every project in the county, it controls the projects in some of the fastest-growing areas in Horry County. Here is the status on some of those projects. Keep in mind the completion dates could change.
Infrastructure and Regulations Division projects
- International Drive
- Status: Behind Schedule
- Construction completion Date: July 2018
- Update: Approved as a Ride II initiative, it has a scheduled completion date of July 17. After it’s done, the contracting company will still have work to do fixing any imperfections.
- Carolina Bay Parkway/ S.C. 31 between 544 and 707
- Status: Behind Schedule
- Construction completion date: June 1 2017
- Update: It will extend Carolina Bays Parkway to SC 707 near Moss Creek Road. This project notably involves the construction of a new bridge. This project was delayed without county OK. According to a spokesperson, Horry County has been charging the contractors since August of 2017 for every day it's been delayed
- S.C. 707
- Status: Behind Schedule
- Construction completion date: Fall 2018
- Update: SC 707 is going from a two-lane shoulder to a five-lane curb and gutter facility with sidewalks. The project has two phases, but right now is focusing on improving bridges.
- Glenns Bay Road
- Status: Behind Schedule
- Construction completion date: Aug. 1, 2018
- Update: Widening of Glenn's Bay Road from a two-lane shoulder section to a three-lane curb and gutter facility with sidewalks on both sides from US 17 Bypass to US 17 Business, a distance of approximately 1.6 miles. The project will also include an interchange at US 17 Bypass and Glenn's Bay Road.
Ride III projects
- Carolina Forest Blvd.
- Status: On Schedule
- Construction completion date: TBD
- Update: Widening of the road, allowing for more turning lane and traffic flow.
- Palmetto Point Blvd.
- Status: On Schedule
- Construction completion date: March 2019
- Update: Construct extension of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard to connect to SC Hwy. 544 at the Big Block Road intersection. New road will include two lanes and bike/pedestrian facilities such as sidewalks and wider travel lanes.
- Highway 501 widening between S.C. 31 and 544
- Status: On Schedule
- Construction completion date: TBD
- Update: Making the road six lanes.
- Forestbrook Road
- Status: On schedule
- Construction completion date: Spring 2023
- Update: This project widens Forestbrook Road, between U.S. Hwy 501 and Dick Pond Road. This will make the road five lanes including a center turn-lane. It will also add a sidewalk and bike lanes.
SC DOT
- S-15 Bridge
- Construction completion date: July 2018
- Update:The replacement of the current S-15 Bridge over Withers Swash. The existing bridge was built in 1960 and is described as “functionally obsolete.” In addition, there are plans to raise the bridge to prevent flooding.
It can be hard for the county to accurately schedule how long a project will take. Before a road goes into construction, it must be planned, designed, permitted and contracted out. After that process, which can take years, shovels finally hit the dirt.
But this takes place mostly in offices, away from traffic. Once ground is broken, then delays begin to have real affects.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said the main reason the actual construction gets delayed is weather.
While bad weather is accounted for in scheduling the completion dates, sometimes it rains more than expected. Moore said that heavy rains can make construction impossible and unsafe for crews.
The heavy rains in May and June were more than the county and constructors anticipated, creating a need to delay some projects.
While it is expected for there to be delays, they don’t always come automatically just because it rains. Construction companies must apply for an extension, with Horry County getting the final say.
But if the delay is not approved, then a contractor could face a fee of up to $5,000 a day, like what happened with Carolina Bays Parkway.
