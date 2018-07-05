No arrests, few minor injuries reported after shooting scare at Broadway at the Beach

No arrests have been made after a fight broke out at Broadway at the Beach during a Fourth of July fireworks show, according to police. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue transported one person to the hospital who sustained injuries during the incident.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, police responded to the tourist attraction for a large fight. During the fight, someone in the crowd referenced a gun, which caused people to run, resulting in a few minor injuries.

"During the altercation, someone yelled or made reference to a gun or active shooter situation which caused people to panic and run with the events that happen today in the world as we know them," Crosby said.

Lt. Jon Evans, spokesperson for Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, said seven units responded to the scene. He added that he did not know the extent of the person's injuries or how many people were treated on scene.

The Sun News has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue to find out how many people crews transported and how many were treated on scene.

Crosby said police are conducting an investigation and working with officials from Broadway at the Beach for further details on what caused the fight to break out.

At this time, police do not have any suspects, Crosby said.