She was injured during a Broadway at the Beach firework show, now she's suing

A woman who says she was injured during a firework display at Broadway at the Beach filed suit against the entertainment complex.
Kelly Deffner sued Burroughs and Chapin Co., Broadway at the Beach, Broadway at the Beach Owners Association, Pyrotechnico Fireworks and S. Vitale Pyrotechnic Industries. The first three defendants operate Broadway at the Beach. The suit was filed on Monday in Horry County Court of Common Pleas.
Deffner visited Broadway at the Beach on July 21, 2015. She and her husband found a viewing spot a deck at Broadway at the Beach to watch a firework show, according to the filing.
During the show, Deffner was hit in the head by a firework knocking her to the ground and causing injuries, the suit states. The filing does not detail the extent of the injuries.
Deffner argues the defendants failed to maintain a reasonably safe premise, failed to warn people about a known dangerous condition on its property, failed to train employees, failed to oversee the discharge of fireworks among other claims.
The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of damages. Officials from Broadway at the Beach did not respond in time for this report.
