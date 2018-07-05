Rumors swirl on social media following shooting scare at Broadway at the Beach

Myrtle Beach police were quick to shut down rumors about an active shooter incident during a fireworks show at Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday night.

Police were actually working a "large fight," said Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.

But people took to Twitter thinking otherwise.

During the fight, someone referenced a gun, which caused people to run. Videos on social media show people running in a panic, some yelling, "Run!"

Police said there was no evidence that shots were fired.

A Broadway at the Beach employee tweeted, saying she had to hide in the attic and was scared for her life.

Taylor Burkett, who was at the firework show with her boyfriend and their 3-year-old, said she called 911 eight times and didn't get an answer or a call back. Burkett and her boyfriend ran through Broadway with their 3-year-old until they got to their car and drove away.

"It was so crazy," she said. "We're watching the fireworks and hundred of people started running at us, yelling 'gun.' People were ducking in between cars, screaming frantically. The ditches by the main road, people were jumping into the ditches, crawling through the water."

Burkett said she heard people yelling for their children who they'd lost. She said she did not see police as they ran toward their car.

"That didn't make sense for there to be thousands people to be there," she said.

"This morning, I'm still shook up trying to figure out what's going on," she said, adding she's sore from running so much. "It was the scariest thing I've ever seen in my whole life." We're so sore because we ran so much.

On June 27, a 27-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and 29th Avenue North near Broadway at the Beach.

