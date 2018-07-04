People run through a store at Broadway at the Beach

People flee the area after reports of a shooting, that Myrtle Beach police says was inaccurate, at Broadway at the Beach.
By
FIREWORKS

Latest News

FIREWORKS

Fireworks are fun but also dangerous. Here are some tips to safely doing a show on your own in the Myrtle Beach area this Fourth of July. As well as some places to see professional firework shows along the Grand Strand to celebrate Indepedence Day.